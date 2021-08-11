New Hartford

Officials Name Firefighter Who Suffered Medical Emergency During New Hartford Fire

Burlington Volunteer Fire Department

The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department has identified the 26-year-old firefighter who is in critical condition after suffering a medical emergency while fighting a massive fire in New Hartford Tuesday.

Fire officials said Firefighter/EMT Colin McFadden, who has served the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department for six years, suffered a medical emergency while fighting the blaze at the historic New Hartford House. He was rushed to John Dempsey Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition.

Firefighter In Critical Condition After Suffering Medical Emergency During New Hartford Fire

According to department officials, doctors discovered a previously undiagnosed medical condition that led to his sudden illness.

McFadden's family and the fire department said they have been overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support. They have asked for privacy at this time. Any well-wishes can be sent to the Burlington Fire Department:

Colin McFadden
c/o Burlington Fire
P.O. Box 1285
Burlington, CT 06013

Fire officials noted that the state's blood supply, which will be critical for McFadden's recovery, is seriously low, and asked the public to consider donating to build the supply back up.

Those interested in donating blood can do so by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or RedCrossBlood.org.

A massive fire destroyed a building in the center of New Hartford and it is being demolished.

