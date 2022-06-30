new haven

Plane Crashes Into River in New Haven, Passengers Rescued: Officials

NBC CT Breaking-News-Intro-1200x675
NBCConnecticut.com

New Haven and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are responding to a plane crash into the Quinnipiac River.

City officials said three to four occupants were on board. They're all out of the plane and are being transported to a local boatyard.

There's an active scene in the area of 750 Quinnipiac Ave.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said it was a single engine aircraft that crashed in the river.

The FAA was called in and is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local

nbc connecticut Jun 28

NBC Connecticut News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

New London 22 mins ago

Police Ask for Help in New London Death Investigation

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new havenFAAQuinnipiac Riverplane crash investigationplane into river
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us