Plane Crashes Into River in New Haven, Passengers Rescued: Officials

New Haven and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are responding to a plane crash into the Quinnipiac River.
City officials said three to four occupants were on board. They're all out of the plane and are being transported to a local boatyard.
There's an active scene in the area of 750 Quinnipiac Ave.
Officials said it was a single engine aircraft that crashed in the river.
The FAA was called in and is responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
