Plane Crashes Into River in New Haven, Passengers Rescued: Officials

New Haven and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are responding to a plane crash into the Quinnipiac River.

City officials said three to four occupants were on board. They're all out of the plane and are being transported to a local boatyard.

There's an active scene in the area of 750 Quinnipiac Ave.

Officials said it was a single engine aircraft that crashed in the river.

The FAA was called in and is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.