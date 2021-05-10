Hartford

Officials to Hold News Conference on Hartford 400 Project, American Jobs Plan

Local and federal officials will be in Hartford today to talk about racial inequities in North Hartford caused by Interstate 84 cutting the neighborhood from the rest of the city, as well as the Hartford 400 project, the American Jobs Plan and efforts to reconnect neighborhoods.

There will be a news conference at 10 a.m. in front of Keney Tower.

A news release from U.S. Rep. John Larson’s office says the news conference will “highlight the racial inequities in North Hartford caused by I-84 cutting the neighborhood from the rest of the city, and the need for the Hartford 400 project and the American Jobs Plan to reconnect these neighborhoods and the city to its river.“

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Treasurer Shawn Wooden and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will take place in the news conference.

Learn more about Hartford 400 here.

