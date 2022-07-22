Officials Warn of Woman Claiming to Be Nurse Visiting Homes in Bloomfield

Bloomfield officials are warning residents to be cautious because a woman identifying herself as a nurse is falsely entering elderly residents' homes.
Town officials said the woman has been knocking on elderly residents' doors saying she's a nurse performing wellness checks and asks if she can come inside.
Officials said West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District nurses don't make unannounced house calls, and this is a scam.
Residents are being urged to be safe and not let anyone you don't know into your home.
If anyone comes to your home claiming to be a Bloomfield nurse, you're asked to call police at 860-242-5501 to report it.
