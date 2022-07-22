Bloomfield

Officials Warn of Woman Claiming to Be Nurse Visiting Homes in Bloomfield

Bloomfield Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

Bloomfield officials are warning residents to be cautious because a woman identifying herself as a nurse is falsely entering elderly residents' homes.

Town officials said the woman has been knocking on elderly residents' doors saying she's a nurse performing wellness checks and asks if she can come inside.

Officials said West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District nurses don't make unannounced house calls, and this is a scam.

Residents are being urged to be safe and not let anyone you don't know into your home.

If anyone comes to your home claiming to be a Bloomfield nurse, you're asked to call police at 860-242-5501 to report it.

