Officials Warn of Woman Claiming to Be Nurse Visiting Homes in Bloomfield

Bloomfield officials are warning residents to be cautious because a woman identifying herself as a nurse is falsely entering elderly residents' homes.

Town officials said the woman has been knocking on elderly residents' doors saying she's a nurse performing wellness checks and asks if she can come inside.

Officials said West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District nurses don't make unannounced house calls, and this is a scam.

Residents are being urged to be safe and not let anyone you don't know into your home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If anyone comes to your home claiming to be a Bloomfield nurse, you're asked to call police at 860-242-5501 to report it.