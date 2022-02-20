Ohio Man Arrested in Bethel in Connection With Multiple Car Thefts

An Ohio man was arrested in Bethel Sunday morning in connection with a couple of different car thefts in different states, police said.

Officials said they received a report of a car idling in a Bethel hotel parking lot for several hours. Responding officers found that the car was stolen out of Rhode Island on Saturday.

Authorities said the person in the car, Joshua Boles, was the suspect in a separate attempted carjacking investigation in Rhode Island. Police said Boles matches the description of someone accused of trying to steal a vehicle with a six-year-old child in the backseat.

During that attempted carjacking, the child's mother fought with the man and prevented him from driving away with her child, according to officials.

Boles is also accused of stealing another car out of Ohio, with stolen license plates from Pennsylvania.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond.