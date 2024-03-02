Oil truck catches on fire inside garage of East Haven home heating company

An oil truck caught on fire inside of a garage at a home heating company in East Haven on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hemingway Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Once there, they found heavy fire inside of a one-and-a-half story commercial garage at a home heating company.

According to fire officials, an oil truck was on fire inside of the garage. Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.