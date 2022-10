An oil truck overturned in Newtown Monday morning and oil spilled onto the road, according to police.

The oil truck was carrying 2,200 gallons of oil, went off New Lebbon Road, hit a utility pole just before 7:30 a.m., overturned and spilled oil, according to police.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

The cleanup was expected to take hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.