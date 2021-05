Crews are responding to a fire along Old Post Road in Tolland and Tolland Alert reports that the fire is spreading rapidly into the woods.

The fire was reported in the 300 block of Old Post Road and Tolland Alert Tweeted that Old Post Road will be down to one passable lane.

They are urging extreme caution in the area.

UPDATE: First arriving unit reporting a 50' x 50' area rapidly spreading into the woods. Old Post Rd will be down to one passable lane. Use extreme caution in the area. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) May 20, 2021

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection classified the fire danger for Thursday as high.