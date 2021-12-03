Oliver's Pajama Project Returns To Make Sure Every Kid is Cozy This Holiday

He’s helped thousands of kids, and this year he wants to help even more. Oliver’s Pajama Project is back.
Nine-year-old Oliver Koenig-Paquin from Glastonbury makes sure every pajama is folded and packed with care in the right box because each one will soon go to a child in need.
“It makes me feel good knowing that kids are feeling safe and warm during bed,” said Oliver.
In preschool, Oliver learned not every child has warm pajamas to wear to bed, and he felt that wasn’t right. So Oliver’s Pajama Project was born, and the number of kids he helps grows. In its sixth year, the goal is 6,500 new pajama sets, which includes a top and bottom, or a onesie. And this year, Oliver knew their house couldn’t hold them all.
“We were not able to fit that many pairs of pajamas in our house last year, so on Christmas Eve we had to take all of them and put them in the garage. And this year we got a POD to put the pajamas in,” said Oliver.
“It’s really a community endeavor, and it’s amazing to see that it’s a 9-year-old that’s leading this cause,” said Oliver’s mom, Danielle Paquin.
Max Cares Foundation donated the pod to store the pajamas. Quality Name Plate donated the banner and flyers. Scholastic will gift a book with every pair. Home Depot donated the boxes and the packing supplies.
And 35 companies across the state, including Margaret Wilcox Team at William Raveis Real Estate, offered to be collection sites.
Boxes are filling up, but there’s still a lot more pajamas they need before the deadline on December 14th. So far, they’ve got more than 1,200.
“If you could donate, please do. I’m trying to reach my goal of 6,500,” said Oliver.
On Friday night, the Kiwanis Club of Glastonbury donated $500 to the cause. It’s money that Oliver will make sure goes far.
“He has become quite the savvy shopper. He looks for the deals. He wants to spend his money wisely,” said Paquin.
Because every single one he gets means one more kid has something warm and cozy to wear to bed.
“It feels good, and it makes me happy knowing that I can help other kids,” said Oliver.
Oliver’s Pajama Project says there’s a need for adult-size pajamas for teens, which includes 2XL and 3XL. If you’d like to donate pajamas, you can drop them off at any of the locations at the end of this article.
You can also donate cash here so Oliver can buy pajamas.
For more information about Oliver’s Pajama Project, visit the Facebook page.
Beardsley Zoo is also a drop off location for Oliver’s Pajama Project. The zoo will host a pajama parade at noon on December 4. People who want to take part are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas.
