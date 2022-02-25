Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Olympic Figure Skaters to Visit Hartford With ‘Stars on Ice' Tour

By Caroline LeCour

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Olympic figure skating fans will now get the chance to see their favorite athletes perform at the XL Center in Hartford. 

The “Stars on Ice” tour will feature the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team performing in person, right after they competed for medals in Beijing, China. 

The list of performers includes Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen; who attends Yale University; Olympic bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Connecticut native Zachary Donohue, of Madison; World silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates; and more. See the full list here.

“So, Ms. Hubbell, it seems that you have a trust issue here,” said Hubbell’s ice dance partner Donohue.

Meet-and-greets will also be held with the skaters after each performance for ticket-holders with a pass to attend.

Gold medalists Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Tara Lipinski and Ekaterina Gordeeva have joined previous years’ tours. 

The tour will visit the Hartford XL Center on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets for the tour are now on sale, starting at $39.

