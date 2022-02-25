Olympic Figure Skaters to Visit Hartford With ‘Stars on Ice' Tour

Olympic figure skating fans will now get the chance to see their favorite athletes perform at the XL Center in Hartford.

The “Stars on Ice” tour will feature the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team performing in person, right after they competed for medals in Beijing, China.

The list of performers includes Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen; who attends Yale University; Olympic bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Connecticut native Zachary Donohue, of Madison; World silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates; and more. See the full list here.

“So, Ms. Hubbell, it seems that you have a trust issue here,” said Hubbell’s ice dance partner Donohue.

Congratulations @nathanwchen on your Gold Medal! We can’t wait to welcome you back to home ice! pic.twitter.com/f81yc4pMJ1 — Stars on Ice (@starsonice) February 22, 2022

Meet-and-greets will also be held with the skaters after each performance for ticket-holders with a pass to attend.

Gold medalists Kristi Yamaguchi, Scott Hamilton, Tara Lipinski and Ekaterina Gordeeva have joined previous years’ tours.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The tour will visit the Hartford XL Center on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale, starting at $39.