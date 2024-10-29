Olympic gold medalist and Hamden native Alexis Holmes to speak at SCSU

Olympic gold medalist and Hamden native Alexis Holmes is speaking at Southern Connecticut State University on Wednesday and tickets are available for the public to attend.

SCSU will host the event with Holmes in a moderated conversation at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts.

Holmes is expected to talk about her journey from local track star to Olympic champion. The Hamden native recently helped Team USA's women's 4x400-meter relay team win gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She is also scheduled to meet with SCSU student-athletes and athletes from the community during a private meet and greet on Wednesday.

The student meet and greet begins at 6 p.m. in the Kendall Drama Lab inside the Lyman Center and the public event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available: