One $150,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut as jackpot grows to $760 million

Connecticut has a $150,000 Powerball winner.

Someone bought a ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night's drawing that matched four numbers and the Powerball for a $50,000 win. But the person also selected the Powerplay option, which was 3 on Wednesday night, boosting their winnings to $150,000.

The winning numbers were 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball was 5.

No one won the jackpot nationwide, so the jackpot for Saturday's drawing has grown to $760 million.