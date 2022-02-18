One Dead After Car Crashes Into Mobile Home in Groton

A person is dead after their car crashed into a mobile home in Groton Friday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the crash happened on Buddington Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. Crews received a 911 call reporting a serious accident.

Authorities said they believe a car headed down hill and crashed into a mobile home at Eastwood Mobile Homes, causing it to become dislodged from its foundation.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A person inside the mobile home at the time of the crash was not injured, officials said. Because of the extensive damage, a local building inspector deemed the mobile home uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowner who was displaced. Members of the police department, Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-441-6712.