One Dead After House Fire in Middletown

One person has died after a fire on Pine Street in Middletown early Thursday morning and a firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries.

Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said 911 received the call around 4:21 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire spreading from the first floor, extending to the second, and there were reports that two people were trapped.

One male victim was found trapped inside the home and he was pronounced dead after he was removed from the residence, officials said.

Firefighters from Middletown and Meriden responded to the fire.  

Four adults and a pet in the home were able to get out and Red Cross is relocating them.

The home is uninhabitable due to the damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

