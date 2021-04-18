new haven

Man Faces DUI Charges After Fatal Motorcycle Crash in New Haven

A man is now facing DUI charges after a deadly motorcycle crash in New Haven Friday night, police said.

Officials said the crash happened at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the area of Whalley Avenue and East Ramsdell Street.

Police said 52-year-old Elliot Moore was driving west on Whalley Avenue in the left lane and began to turn left onto Ramsdell Street. A motorcyclist, 42-year-old Daniel Velazquez, was driving east on Whalley Avenue in the right lane and collided with Moore's car, officials said.

Velazquez was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Moore faces driving under the influence charges and was released on a $150,000 bond.

Police are actively investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6316.

