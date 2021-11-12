One Dead, One in Police Custody After Crash on I-91 in Enfield

A 61-year-old Chicopee, Massachusetts man is dead and another man is in police custody, suspected of driving under the influence, after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Enfield early Friday morning.

State police said they learned of a two-vehicle crash on I-91 North, near the exit 48 off-ramp, in Enfield, at 12:42 a.m.

Police said Fernando Lebron, 61, of Chicopee, Mass., was in the right lane of three and a 24-year-old Feeding Hills, Massachusetts man was driving behind him and hit Lebron’s vehicle.

Lebron was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other driver is suspected of operating under the influence and was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, police said. Bond was set at $150,000.

I-91 South was closed for several hours and has reopened.