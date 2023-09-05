One dead, two injured after three shootings: New Haven police

One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to New Haven Police.

The first shooting happened just before 9:29 p.m. Monday on Woosley Street and police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers who responded to a report of a shooting found a crime scene at the side entrance of a residence and the victim was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital on York Street moments later, police said.

They said the victim was shot by someone in another vehicle after a heated argument escalated.

Police found a fired cartridge casing across the street from the residence and the Bureau of Identification processed the scene and collected the casing.

While officers were at Yale-New Haven Hospital around 10:45 p.m. Monday for an unrelated incident, a gunshot victim walked in and said someone he had met online had lured him to the area of Chapel Street and Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and tried to rob him.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

They have not found the victim’s vehicle and said investigators found no evidence at the location, no one called to report a shooting and they have not found witnesses.

New Haven police learned from Bridgeport Police that there was a shooting in their city around 9:45 p.m. Any possible connection between the two incidents remains unclear, according to New Haven police.

The third shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said officers found 29-year-old Leron Vaughn, 29, of New Haven, after ShotSpotter detected around five rounds in the 400 block of Winthrop Avenue around 1:35 a.m. and several people called 911 to report that a person had been shot.

Vaughn was found behind a white Infinity and he died at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Witnesses told police that two suspicious people were seen running north on Winthrop Avenue.

A police dog was brought in, but investigators have not found the people who ran.

Detectives are going through footage from nearby businesses as they investigate.

Police ask anyone who saw the shootings or who has information that could be valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).