One hospitalized after fire at senior living facility in West Hartford

One person has been taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after a fire at a senior living facility in West Hartford early Monday morning.

Fire officials said firefighters were called to Aviva Senior Living Facility at 1 Hamilton Heights at 3:07 a.m. to put out a fire in the bathroom of an apartment.

They arrived three minutes later and found fire in the bathroom of an apartment on the first floor and quickly put it out.

Staff at the facility had moved the tenant to an apartment across the hall before firefighters arrived, according to fire officials.

West Hartford Fire Department paramedics and American Medical Response personnel responded to treat the patient who was transported to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The West Hartford fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.