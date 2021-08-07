One Injured After Crash in Plainfield

A person was injured after a motor vehicle crash on Canterbury Road in Plainfield Friday night, police said.

Officials said the crash happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the area of 245 Canterbury Rd. When officers responded, they found a car drove off the road and hit a telephone pole, causing wires to go down.

Authorities were told the driver fled the scene on foot and appeared to be bleeding from the face. A witness of the crash told police that the driver appeared to be intoxicated, officials said.

A passenger in the car was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of with minor injuries.

A state trooper and his K9 responded to the scene to try and find the driver, but were unsuccessful.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours and reopened early Saturday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.