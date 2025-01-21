Naugatuck

One injured in apartment fire in Naugatuck

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

One person who was trapped in a burning apartment building in Naugatuck on Tuesday morning suffered burns and was taken to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to Oak Terrace on Conrad Street around 2:40 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A police officer who arrived first reported that smoke was coming from an apartment and a person could not get out, according to the fire department.

Naugatuck firefighters removed the resident, who was transported to Waterbury Hospital, and put out the fire. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No other residents were displaced.

The Naugatuck fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. 

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us