One injured in apartment fire in Naugatuck

One person who was trapped in a burning apartment building in Naugatuck on Tuesday morning suffered burns and was taken to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to Oak Terrace on Conrad Street around 2:40 a.m.

A police officer who arrived first reported that smoke was coming from an apartment and a person could not get out, according to the fire department.

Naugatuck firefighters removed the resident, who was transported to Waterbury Hospital, and put out the fire.

No other residents were displaced.

The Naugatuck fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.