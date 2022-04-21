Haddam

One Injured in Fire at Haddam Home

NBC Connecticut

Fire officials said one person was injured as a result of a fire at their home in Haddam Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at approximately 2:20 p.m. and crews remained at the scene for several hours putting out the blaze.

Crews responded to Plains Road for the fire. Firefighters were at the scene until a little after 6 p.m.

A person was found inside the home and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Several nearby fire departments provided mutual aid, including Middletown South District, East Haddam, Chester Hose Company, Haddam Neck Fire Department, and Killingworth Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Haddamhouse firehaddam firehaddam volunteer fire department
