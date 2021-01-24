One Pet Dead, 16 People Displaced in East Haven Condo Fire

One pet is dead and 16 people were displaced after a fire at a condo complex in East Haven on Sunday.

Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli said crews encountered heavy fire at a condo complex at 75 Redwood Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Marcarelli said the fire was wind swept, endangering the neighboring condo unit and starting a small brush fire.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire and entered the building by chasing fire from the first floor to the attic of the unit.

Up to 16 people from eight units were displaced in the fire.

There is extensive structural damage to the main building and at least four units are a complete loss, according to Marcarelli.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire.

The fire was under control in about two hours and firefighters from neighboring towns came to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Connecticut State Police fire investigative unit is assisting.