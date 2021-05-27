One Seriously Injured After Hebron Hit-and-Run: Police

State police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that left one seriously injured in Hebron on Thursday.

Officials said the pedestrian crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Church of the Holy Family on Church Street.

Police said they are looking for a person of interest relating to the crash. Officials said the woman has black shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a multi-colored poncho and black pants.

The woman is approximately 5-foot-5 and weights about 135 to 140 pounds. She is believed to be driving a black SUV, according to police.

Police are looking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident that may have witnessed the crash to contact the CT State Police Eastern District Crime Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gorra at 860-848-6530 or Sgt. Scavello at 860-848-6529.