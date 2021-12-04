One Seriously Injured in Durham Car Crash

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Durham Friday evening, police said.

Connecticut State Police responded to the area of Route 17 at approximately 5 p.m.

A car was driving southbound on Route 17 when it was hit by another car traveling in the other direction, causing a head-on crash, authorities said.

Officials said one of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The driver of the other car involved was transported to the hospital by Lifestar with serious injuries.

A passenger was evaluated and released on-scene by emergency personnel.

Both cars had to be towed from the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.