Durham

One Seriously Injured in Durham Car Crash

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Durham Friday evening, police said.

Connecticut State Police responded to the area of Route 17 at approximately 5 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A car was driving southbound on Route 17 when it was hit by another car traveling in the other direction, causing a head-on crash, authorities said.

Officials said one of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The driver of the other car involved was transported to the hospital by Lifestar with serious injuries.

Local

Model United Nations 1 hour ago

Students Attend Model United Nations Conference in Hartford

Bridgeport 6 hours ago

Bridgeport Police Search For Homicide Suspect

A passenger was evaluated and released on-scene by emergency personnel.

Both cars had to be towed from the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.

This article tagged under:

DurhamConnecticut State Policecar crashserious crashroute 17
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us