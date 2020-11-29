One Taken to the Hospital After Hamden Armed Robbery

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot during an armed robbery in Hamden Friday afternoon.

Hamden police said they received a call on Friday at approximately 4:30 p.m. from New Haven police regarding a gunshot victim who was being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The person was reportedly shot in Hamden during an armed robbery, officials said.

An investigation revealed that a 22-year-old West Haven man was parked in his car on West East Street. Another car parked next to his car and five men then came out of the car and approached the man. They were all in possession of firearms, officials said.

The man was ultimately shot in the arm and leg, according to police.

A friend of the victim was talking to him when the five men arrived. He fled on foot but stopped after hearing gunshots, officials said.

He was then approached by two of the five men, who pointed their guns at him. They stole his wallet and cell phone, according to police.

Police said that after being robbed, the friend of the victim returned to West Easton Street and saw that his friend had been shot. He then drove him to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-230-4050.