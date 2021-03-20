Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Windsor Street at 5 a.m. after reports of a person shot.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in a vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

According to investigators, the man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the case can call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).