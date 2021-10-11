One Transported to Hospital After Apartment Building Fire in East Hartford

A person was transported to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in East Hartford on Monday, police said.

Officials said they responded to 1451 Main St., which is a building that houses primarily elderly residents. The fire has since been put out.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least one resident was injured in the blaze. Authorities said the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The police department is assisting fire officials with traffic control at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.