Only in CT: Farmers Across the State Team Up to Make Fleece Blankets

Just like sheep traveling in herds, Connecticut farmers support each other in herds.

Therefore, unlike most business sectors, Connecticut sheep farmers don't really compete against each other.

For years members of the Connecticut Sheep Breeders Association have been working together to shear up interest for sheep in the state and help each other make a little extra money.

Something that's even more meaningful during a global pandemic.

“We’re a small farm in New England and we love raising sheep," said Pete Sepe, who tends to Sepe Farm in Sandy Hook.

NBC Connecticut caught up with him at Vivienne McGarry's Cold Goats Farm in Haddam Neck.

The visit was to discuss a Connecticut collaboration between members of the state’s Sheep Breeders Association, The Connecticut Blanket.

It’s been a labor of love by state sheep owners for almost two decades now.

"It was an easy yes, we want to be involved with it. To have a blanket that’s made from Connecticut-grown wool," said Sepe.

The snuggly throws are woven in a different pattern each year using only the dark and light fleece of Connecticut-raised sheep.

"The products we’re going to show you all help pay the feed bills and the repairs and equipment, and machinery and pay taxes and everything too," said Sepe.

"It’s another way to promote the industry and to do something special for Connecticut," said Vivienne McGarry, of Cold Goats Farm.

The process to produce just one blanket isn’t easy.

"You just don’t shear a sheep, put it in a bag and send it," said Sepe. "This is about a five-month process to go from fleece to fabric

It takes about 13 pounds of fleece to make just one king size blanket. The one sheep NBC Connecticut watched be sheared gave about 7-8 pounds of fleece.

Next, the farmers spend hours combing through and cleaning the fleece.

Each contributor has to take a class to make sure they’re up to task.

"All those details are critical for producing that quality product in the blanket," he said.

Months later after the fleece is woven in mills, these locals get back as many blankets as the pounds of fleece they had produced.

"It’s a good educational experience for people to realize that, you know, us farmers aren’t just sitting around twiddling our thumbs all day long," said McGarry.

They can then sell the warm wrap however they wish.

"We’re actually working our butts off to try and make it work," she continued.

A gift this holiday season to keep someone cozy and support Connecticut sheep shepherds too.

"People value that the home made, home grown, local items that we can produce," she said.

Here's the list of the farms selling the blankets. Contact a farmer closest to you. If they don't have the size you're looking for, they'll direct you to one of their farming partners. For more information about the blankets, click here.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

SEPE FARM, LLC

Sandy Hook

www.sepefarm.com

pasepe@juno.com

https://www.facebook.com/SepeFarm/

HARTFORD COUNTY

HILDRED'S FARM

South Windsor

hildreds.farm@gmail.com

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

COLD GOATS FARM

Haddam Neck

vivmcgarry@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/Cold.Goats.Farm.Haddam.Neck.CT/

NEW LONDON COUNTY

ALDER BROOK FARM *

Norwich

www.alderbrookromneys.com

smurray@alderbrookromneys.com

COUNTRY CLUB FARM

Stonington

horsesnhockey@sbcglobal.net

https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Farm/Country-Club-Farm-232259846821207/

KINDRED CROSSINGS LLC

North Franklin

www.kindredcrossingsfarm.com

kindredcrossings@msn.com

https://www.facebook.com/kindredcrossings/reviews/

TOLLAND COUNTY

KEB FARM

Columbia

kebfarm@yahoo.com

https://www.facebook.com/KebFarm/

TURTLE CREEK FARM

Coventry

​rmalsbary@charter.net