Orange officer fired shot during violent struggle with suspect: police

An Orange police officer fired a shot during a violent encounter with a suspect Friday night, according to the deputy chief.

It happened on the Boston Post Road just before 10 p.m.

Police said no one was struck by the shot that was fired. They did not release any other details about the encounter or about the suspect.

The Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating.

