Orange police say they've received multiple reports of mail being stolen from curbside mailboxes.

Police said in each case the victim had left the mailbox flag up for the carrier to pick up mail. The victims reported the thefts when they discovered personal checks to pay bills had been "washed" and then cashed out for several thousand dollars.

Residents should use caution when leaving outgoing mail in the box and report any suspicious activity to Orange police.