Our Lady of Mount Carmel School to Close at End of School Year

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Meriden will be closing at the end of the school year, the school announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Rev. Thomas A. Sievel & Dr. Michael J. Frechette wrote in the post that low enrollment projects meant it is “financially impossible” to stay open.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel has been running for more than 75 years and is the last Catholic school in Meriden. The school offered programs starting at pre-K3 and running through eighth grade.

“We are exploring numerous avenues to support our students, parents, faculty, and staff. OLMC has been blessed by dedicated families like yours, and we will continue to keep you in our prayers throughout this period of transition,” the post reads.