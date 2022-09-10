Over 1,400 People Participate in 12th Annual Closer to Free Ride in New Haven

Over 1,400 people are participating in the 12th annual Closer to Free Ride in New Haven on Saturday.

The ride supports Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

It is the first time the ride is happening in person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Riders of all ages and abilities were able to bike 10 miles, 25 miles, 40 miles, 65 miles or 100 miles.

"I just want to describe it as inspirational. There's nothing like being back in person with 1,500 riders and their family members and friends cheering them on. It's just been an amazing morning. We couldn't be more grateful for everyone's participating and support for Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center," said Yale New Haven Hospital Vice President of Development Steve Jakab.

Hundreds of remote riders also participated from all around the world with a route of their choice.

Riders are expected to finish sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. depending on the distance and their pace.

After the ride, participants will go to the Finish Line Festival at the Yale Bowl to enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, lawn games and live music. The festival ends at 6 p.m.

Several familiar NBC Connecticut faces participated in this year's Closer to Free Ride including Ted Koppy, Mike Hydeck and CT Live's Taylor Kinzler.

NBC Connecticut

Last year, the Closer to Free ride raised over $2 million.