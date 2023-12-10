north haven

Over 1,500 vehicles participating in street takeover close busy area in North Haven

Over a thousand vehicles that were participating in a street takeover closed down a busy area in North Haven on Saturday night.

Police said over 1,500 vehicles arrived on Universal Drive to participate in a street takeover around 8 p.m.

The vehicles were reportedly from multiple states. According to police, there were spectators lining Universal Drive to watch while the busy road was shut down and holiday shoppers were stuck in parking lots with no way to leave.

Both directions of Interstate 91 were also backed up for over a mile.

Officers from multiple departments including Meriden, Wallingford, Hamden, West Haven, Branford and troopers from Connecticut State Police helped North Haven police during the incident.

According to police, there were also several calls on Universal Drive that were difficult to respond to during the incident. The calls reportedly included a medical emergency and an assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Around the same time, hundreds of cars traveled to Shelton from multiple states for an attempted street takeover. Those vehicles were dispersed by police.

