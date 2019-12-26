Over $1,500 Worth of Toys Stolen From Bridgeport Food Pantry

Over $1,500 worth of toys were stolen from a food pantry in Bridgeport on Christmas Day.

Police said a burglary was reported at the Bridgeport East End Food Pantry on Stratford Avenue around 6 a.m.

Authorities said approximately $1,500 to $2,000 worth of toys were taken from the pantry. The door had a sign that said "Santa's last stop" and officials were set to hand out the toys later on Christmas Day.

Officers said they contacted members of the Marilyn Goldstone Foundation and other agencies who had worked together with Bridgeport police and fire departments to complete a toy drive on Friday. Those toys were delivered on Sunday to those in need.

Some of Santa's helpers from the agencies helped deliver toys to girls and boys so they could have a special Christmas Day.

"What began as a tragic incident has now spread to a holiday cheer," said Bridgeport Public Information Officer Terron Jones.