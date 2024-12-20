Over 20 cars broken into with windows smashed in Trumbull

Trumbull police are investigating after receiving reports of more than 20 car break-ins in town Thursday night.

Authorities said all of the cars had their windows smashed, and there were similar break-ins reported in other towns, too.

The police department is reminding people to remove items from their cars before locking them.

They say you should also avoid leaving keys or key fobs inside your vehicle.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call police at 203-261-3665.