Over 2,500 Customers Without Power in Conn. Amid Arctic Blast

Over 2,500 customers in Connecticut are without power on Saturday amid the arctic blast and record cold.

According to Eversource, 2,600 customers do not have power as of 10:45 a.m.

The outages appear to be mostly affecting customers in Glastonbury, Greenwich, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Thompson, Union and Woodstock.

United Illuminating says there are five outages affecting 33 customers.

Highs are in the teens and low 20s on Saturday. Temperatures feel at or below zero for most of the state.

Multiple roads in Connecticut are also closed due to trees being down in wires.

The following roads are currently closed:

Killingly SR 609 at Cranberry Bog Road

Pomfret Route 244 at Angel Road

Thompson: Route 131 between Parker Road and Fabyan Road Route 21 at Robbins Road

Woodstock: Route 169 at Liljegren Road



It's unclear when the roads will reopen.