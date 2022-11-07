Over a Dozen Displaced After Fire at Hartford Multi-Family Home

Approximately 15 people won't be sleeping at home tonight after a fire broke out and destroyed their residence Monday night.

Fire crews said they were called to Jefferson Street for a reported structure fire. Responding firefighters saw a building housing multiple families with heavy fire coming from the second floor.

Because of the large size of the residence, a second alarm was called in for more help.

Officials said five of the six units were occupied and because of the extensive fire damage, the building was deemed uninhabitable.

The Special Services Unit and American Red Cross are helping 14 adults and one child that were living in the building. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's Office is at the scene investigating.