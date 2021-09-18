Overnight Fire Destroys Seymour Home

An overnight fire completely engulfed a home on Colony Road in Seymour on Saturday.

Firefighters said they responded to the structure fire at 127 Colony Rd. at approximately 1:45 a.m. after receiving multiple calls. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw heavy fire.

Authorities said they established a defensive operation with multiple hand lines while crews extinguished the fire from the exterior.

Because of fluctuating water pressures, tankers were requested to the scene but then canceled when water pressure was restored, fire crews said.

The blaze was put under control within an hour and crews remained on-scene for about three and a half hours.

Several fire departments helped put out the fire and provided station coverage, crews said.

No one was injured. The fire remains under investigation by the Seymour Fire Marshals Office.