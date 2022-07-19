Serious Injuries Reported After Tractor-Trailer Overturns, Closes I-91 South in Cromwell

Serious injuries are reported after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 91 south in Cromwell and part of the highway remains closed on Tuesday morning.

State police responded to I-91 south near exit 21 around 11:25 p.m. on Monday after getting a report of a tractor-trailer rollover.

According to troopers, serious injuries were reported.

The Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction team is at the scene.

At this time, the highway is closed between exits 22N and 21. It is expected to remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take alternate routes.