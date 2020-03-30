Owner of Stamford Jewelry Store killed During Robbery; Police

The owner of a Stamford jewelry store was shot and killed in his store over the weekend and police are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

Police said a customer who went to Marco Jewelers at 16 Sixth St. at 2:45 p.m. Saturday found evidence of a crime scene and police responded and found the store owner, 69-year-old Mark Vuono, had been shot.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the case as a robbery-homicide and ask anyone who saw anyone suspicious in the area surrounding Summer Street and Sixth Street between 1:30 p.m. and 3 pm. Saturday to call an investigator at 203-977-4417.