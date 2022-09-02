Parent Hits School Security Guard in Simsbury: Officials

A parent at Simsbury High School allegedly struck a school security guard while driving away, according to officials.

Police said they were called to the school anticipating the arrival of a parent that was upset about an incident involving his child.

Officers talked to the parent in the school parking lot and he drove away quickly, hitting the security guard in the process.

Police said they tried to stop the parent, but he fled in a vehicle.

The security guard was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said there's no danger to the public.

The incident is under investigation.