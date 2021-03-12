MDC Reservoir

Parking Lot at MDC West Hartford Reservoir to Open at Full Capacity

West Hartford Reservoir Nanci Wylde
Nanci Wylde

The Metropolitan District Commission says it will open the parking lot at the West Hartford Reservoirs recreation area to full capacity beginning Monday.

Part of the lot has been closed since last year as part of an effort to help safely manage the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the MDC.

The MDC is asking that all visitors only park in designated parking lots at the recreation area. They also remind everyone who visits to follow the Connecticut Department of Public Health guidelines, which include maintaining social distancing of 6-feet or more when walking, jogging, or biking.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

MDC ReservoirMDC
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us