Connecticut State Police said part of Route 2 in Glastonbury is closed while crews investigate a car accident.

The crash happened in the area of exit 11 on the westbound side of the highway.

The left lane of traffic is shut down at this time.

The accident is under investigation. Drivers are being asked to use caution.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.