Part of Route 66 in Marlborough was closed Tuesday after a crash. State police said the road was closed between Shepard Drive and Johnson Road.

State police said there was a two-car crash just after 10:30 a.m. on Route 66, in the area of Sheppard Drive. Both drivers were conscious and alert and no information was immediately available on injuries.

