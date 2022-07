Part of the Wilbur Cross Parkway is closed in North Haven Thursday morning after a fatal crash, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

The fire department posted on social media that a car hit a tree on Route 15 northbound, between exits 63 and 64, and one person died at the scene.

Route 15 North is closed to all traffic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CT Travel Smart also reports that Route 15 North is closed between exits 64 and 65 in Wallingford because of a crash.