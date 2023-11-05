patriots

Patriots lose at home to Commanders, fall to 2-7 on season

The Patriots, who had won the past four meetings against the Commanders, lost 20-17 at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots were looking for a confidence boost on Sunday, but instead dropped a game at home against the Washington Commanders to fall to 2-7 on the season.

Mac Jones had a chance with two minutes left in the game to lead his team down the field for a game-winning drive, but the Pats quarterback threw an interception, ending the drive and the game.

The Patriots play the Colts next week in Germany. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

