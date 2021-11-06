EAST HARTFORD

Pedestrian Has Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Car in East Hartford

A pedestrian that was struck by a car in East Hartford has serious injuries, according to police.

Officials said a car hit a utility pole at approximately 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Wind Road. Responding officers found a pedestrian on the ground near the crash scene, and it appears they were also struck by the car.

Both the driver and pedestrian were taken to the hospital. The pedestrian has serious injuries, according to authorities.

Officials are investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

