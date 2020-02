A pedestrian was seriously hurt when they were hit by a vehicle in Rocky Hill Monday.

Police said the victim was struck on New Britain Avenue near Trinity Ridge around 4:37 p.m. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating, according to police.

New Britain Avenue is closed between Catherine Drive and New Road while police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.