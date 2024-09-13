Bridgeport

Woman hit by vehicle in Bridgeport in critical condition

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Friday morning.

Police said they received a call around 6 a.m. reporting that a person had been struck on Park Avenue near Benham Avenue and responded to the scene.

The woman who was hit was in critical condition and was transported to the hospital, police said.

An investigation in underway.

No additional information was available.

