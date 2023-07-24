Fire policeman hit by car while directing traffic in Bolton

A fire policeman that was directing traffic at a local intersection was struck by a car Monday evening.

The Bolton Fire Department said fire police were directing traffic at a local intersection when a member was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities said the fire policeman was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown.

A pedestrian was also injured in a crash on Route 44. Connecticut State Police said they were called to the accident involving a pedestrian at about 5:50 p.m.

Troopers said that crash happened in the area of Quarry Road. Emergency personnel transported a person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State police are investigating both incidents.